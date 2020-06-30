Wayne L. Bargfrede
MARSHALL - Wayne L. Bargfrede, 80, of Marshall, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Legendary Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Masonic services will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with visitation following from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed at all events and face masks are strongly encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.

