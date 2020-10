Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBIA - W.E. "Billy" Summers, 82, of Gilliam, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Gilliam Cemetery. Although the family will not be present, friends may call from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store