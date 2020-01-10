SedaliaDemocrat.com

Wilbur Raymond Vollrath

Service Information
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove
200 Roe Street
Pilot Grove, MO
65276
(660)-834-4100
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Pilot Grove, MO
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Pilot Grove, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Pilot Grove, MO
Obituary
PILOT GROVE - Wilbur Raymond Vollrath, 86, of Pilot Grove, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the church with Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 11, 2020
