PILOT GROVE - Wilbur Raymond Vollrath, 86, of Pilot Grove, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the church with Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 11, 2020