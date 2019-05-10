Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Willard Ervin Collins Jr., 84, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born June 10, 1934, in Sedalia, son of Willard Ervin Sr. and Elizabeth (Arvieux) Collins.

On December 24, 1953, in Sedalia, he married Betty A. (Hicks).

Willard worked for 45 years as a pipefitter for Local 533. He was a member of New Life Open Bible Church where he served on the board for eight years. He was a big NASCAR fan. He enjoyed fishing, deer and turkey hunting, and gardening. Willard was a very giving person.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, survivors include five children: Loretta Himes, Willard Eugene Collins III (Kathy), Richard Dean Collins (Elaine), David Collins and Dennis Collins, all of Sedalia; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, William; and nine sisters, Margie, Lillian, Esther, Mary Ann, Judy, Kathy, Betty, Carolyn and Nora.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Kenneth; and a sister, Evelyn.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home, with the Rev. Randy Richards officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home.

