SEDALIA - Willburn Kirtley Salmons Jr., 76, of Sedalia, MO passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 17, 1943, in Sedalia, the son of Willburn Kirtley Salmons Sr. and Sarah Goldie (Stout) Salmons who preceded him in death.

On December 10, 1976, in Florence, MO he was united in marriage to Nancy Johansen,

who preceded him in death on June 4, 2012.

Kirt served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He

was a member of the Sedalia VFW Post #2591. He worked as a Master Machinist all of

his working life. He worked for Blue Demon, Parkhurst Manufacturing, and Gardner

Denver. He enjoyed going fishing, spending time at the lake and was an avid football fan.

Kirt especially enjoyed his time teaching at the Machine Shop Vo-Tech at State Fair

Community College.

Survivors include three children, Shelly Farris and her husband Mike of Belton, MO, Kelly

Baxter and her husband John of Sacramento , CA and Wayne Tracy and his wife Lecia of

Sedalia; a sister, Georgie Salmons of Lee's Summit, MO; 12 grandchildren, 19 great

grandchildren, and a great great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles

Salmons; and four sisters, Evelyn, Jessie, Joann, and Mabel.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. until 12

p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. with full

military honors conducted by the United States Navy and Sedalia VFW Post #2591

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia VFW Post #2591 in care of Rea

Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.



