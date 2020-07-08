1/1
William Carl Pace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - William Carl Pace, 63, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 6, 1956, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Lloyd W. and Barbara E. (Woodford) Pace, who preceded him in death.
On September 25, 2004, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Carole S. (Lower) Pace, who resides of the home.
Billy was a 1974 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Tyson Foods for many years. Billy was a member of Elks Lodge 125 and was a lifelong resident of Sedalia, MO.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Ty Lower (Rebecca) of Arnold, MO; a daughter, Stephanie Lower of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Scarlett Olivia, Natalie Christine, Winston Glenn, Zachary Tyler, Solomon Thomas, and Ruby Elaine; a nephew, David McCandless (Carol) of Raymore, MO; two nieces, Sharon Geotz (George) of Sedalia and Nichole Pace of the state of Georgia; two brothers, Dennis Pace of Republic, MO and Bob Ceriale of the state of Colorado; an uncle, Pastor Harvey Pace (Linda) of Sedalia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Elaine Pace.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor J.D. Reed officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Billy's favorite attire were bib overalls, so wear them or come casual.
Honorary bearers will be Joey Watson, Robin Lessley, Paul Albin Jr., Donnie Meloy, Kenny Meloy, Dennis Gerken, Gary Pummill and Members of Elks Lodge 125.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City, MO, in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved