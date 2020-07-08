SEDALIA - William Carl Pace, 63, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born on August 6, 1956, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Lloyd W. and Barbara E. (Woodford) Pace, who preceded him in death.

On September 25, 2004, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Carole S. (Lower) Pace, who resides of the home.

Billy was a 1974 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Tyson Foods for many years. Billy was a member of Elks Lodge 125 and was a lifelong resident of Sedalia, MO.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Ty Lower (Rebecca) of Arnold, MO; a daughter, Stephanie Lower of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Scarlett Olivia, Natalie Christine, Winston Glenn, Zachary Tyler, Solomon Thomas, and Ruby Elaine; a nephew, David McCandless (Carol) of Raymore, MO; two nieces, Sharon Geotz (George) of Sedalia and Nichole Pace of the state of Georgia; two brothers, Dennis Pace of Republic, MO and Bob Ceriale of the state of Colorado; an uncle, Pastor Harvey Pace (Linda) of Sedalia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Elaine Pace.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor J.D. Reed officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Billy's favorite attire were bib overalls, so wear them or come casual.

Honorary bearers will be Joey Watson, Robin Lessley, Paul Albin Jr., Donnie Meloy, Kenny Meloy, Dennis Gerken, Gary Pummill and Members of Elks Lodge 125.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City, MO, in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

