Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clinton "Bill" Campbell. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - William (Bill) Clinton Campbell, 90, of Sedalia, passed away December 23, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, MO.

He was born on January 31, 1929, in Pettis County, MO, the son of Stirley Ray and Mable Louise (Butcher) Campbell, who preceded him in death.

On January 18, 1948, in La Monte, MO, he was united in marriage to Marcella Marie Campbell, who preceded him in death on July 25, 2016.

Bill was co-owner and cook of Bill's Cafe in Green Ridge from 1964 until 1976. Prior to opening the cafe, he worked as a carpenter, milk delivery man, and a car wholesaler. Bill enjoyed fishing, being outside in their garden and flowers, pulling endless weeds, and being outdoors on his patio admiring his yard. He especially loved watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He lived all of his life in the Green Ridge area.

He is survived by a son Wayne Campbell (Elaine) of Centerview, MO; a daughter Ranae Smith (Jim) of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Kelly Campbell (Amy), of Smithton, Scott Smith (Vanessa) of Sedalia, Jammi Birch (Mike) of Green Ridge; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert Campbell and a sister, Erma Alderman, a grandson, James Smith, and a niece Carla Henderson.

A graveside service for Bill and Marcella will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Rod and Gun Club.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. LINCOLN - William (Bill) Clinton Campbell, 90, of Sedalia, passed away December 23, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, MO.He was born on January 31, 1929, in Pettis County, MO, the son of Stirley Ray and Mable Louise (Butcher) Campbell, who preceded him in death.On January 18, 1948, in La Monte, MO, he was united in marriage to Marcella Marie Campbell, who preceded him in death on July 25, 2016.Bill was co-owner and cook of Bill's Cafe in Green Ridge from 1964 until 1976. Prior to opening the cafe, he worked as a carpenter, milk delivery man, and a car wholesaler. Bill enjoyed fishing, being outside in their garden and flowers, pulling endless weeds, and being outdoors on his patio admiring his yard. He especially loved watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He lived all of his life in the Green Ridge area.He is survived by a son Wayne Campbell (Elaine) of Centerview, MO; a daughter Ranae Smith (Jim) of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Kelly Campbell (Amy), of Smithton, Scott Smith (Vanessa) of Sedalia, Jammi Birch (Mike) of Green Ridge; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert Campbell and a sister, Erma Alderman, a grandson, James Smith, and a niece Carla Henderson.A graveside service for Bill and Marcella will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Rod and Gun Club.Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close