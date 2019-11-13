SEDALIA - William Edward Lyn-Sue, 95, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Hospital.
He was born in Jamaica on June 9, 1924, to William and Esther Lyn-Sue.
William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He especially enjoyed playing mahjong with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Merline (née Powell); his daughter Sandra Azan (Nohaud) and son Richard Lyn-Sue (Teresa); six grandchildren, Natalie Arora (Amit), William Lyn-Sue, Michael Lyn-Sue (Chevanese), Kevin Lyn-Sue, Amanda Azan, Lauren Azan; three great-grandchildren, Sage, Luke and Dylan; his sister Mina Chin and two brothers, Arthur Lyn-Sue and Lloyd Lyn-Sue (Winnie). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Lyn- Sue; his brother Francis Lyn-Sue; and his son Donald Lyn-Sue.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 713 S. Ohio Ave., Sedalia, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel of Sedalia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the .
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 14, 2019