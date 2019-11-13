Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Lyn-Sue. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - William Edward Lyn-Sue, 95, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Hospital.

He was born in Jamaica on June 9, 1924, to William and Esther Lyn-Sue.

William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He especially enjoyed playing mahjong with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Merline (née Powell); his daughter Sandra Azan (Nohaud) and son Richard Lyn-Sue (Teresa); six grandchildren, Natalie Arora (Amit), William Lyn-Sue, Michael Lyn-Sue (Chevanese), Kevin Lyn-Sue, Amanda Azan, Lauren Azan; three great-grandchildren, Sage, Luke and Dylan; his sister Mina Chin and two brothers, Arthur Lyn-Sue and Lloyd Lyn-Sue (Winnie). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Lyn- Sue; his brother Francis Lyn-Sue; and his son Donald Lyn-Sue.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 713 S. Ohio Ave., Sedalia, Missouri.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.