LINCOLN - William Emerson "Bill" Cooper, age 92, of Lincoln, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born on November 4, 1926, in Grady, New Mexico, the son of William A. Cooper and Oder (Lowry) Cooper.
Bill grew up in Dixon, Missouri and later Osceola, Missouri and began to serve God at a young age. He was drafted into the United States Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952. On September 25, 1954, he was united in marriage to Lois Bolt of Valley Center, Kansas. She preceded him in death in 2006. In 2009 he later married Ruth (Cohee) Raetz and relocated to Lincoln, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois (Bolt) Cooper, one brother Earl Cooper and one sister Lucille (Cooper) Paul.
Bill is survived by his wife Ruth Raetz Cooper, his children; Trish Fenske and Marilyn Roberson, of Goodland, Kansas, and David Cooper of Branson, Missouri, his stepchildren; Janis Sims of Thompsonville, Illinois, Debbie Svenvold of Renton, Washington, Sharon Weaver of Columbia, Missouri, Mark Raetz of Sedalia, Missouri, Laurie Pottorf of Lincoln, Missouri, Murray Raetz of Paducah, Kentucky, Tom Raetz of Greenville, Illinois.
Numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for William E. "Bill" Cooper will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Graveside services and military rites will follow the funeral at the Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton County Hospice or the c/o the Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street Lincoln, Missouri.
Davis-Miller Funeral Home
119 W. Main Street
Warsaw, MO 65338
(660) 547-3327
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 15, 2019