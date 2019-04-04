Obituary Print William F. "Bill" Heer | Visit Guest Book

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - William "Bill" Fredrick Heer, 68, died April 3, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas.

He was born May 29, 1950, in Akron, CO, the son of Conrad C. Jr. and Margaret E. (Bennett) Heer. Bill graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Sedalia, MO, received bachelors and masters degrees from Central Missouri State University and earned his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Oklahoma State University.

Bill was the Agronomist in Charge of the Kansas State University South Central Experiment Field for 27 years and was also an Associate Professor at K-State. He was a member of the American Society of Agronomists for over 30 years and served on their board for 10 years, in addition to serving on the Agri-Business Committee of the Hutchinson-Reno County Chamber of Commerce. Bill was a member of Church of the Holy Cross. He was a PSR teacher for many years.

On August 18, 1978, Bill married Barbara Ann Jenkins in Sedalia, Missouri. They shared 40 years of marriage. She survives.

Also surviving are: son, Patrick Heer (Jammie), Minneapolis, KS; daughter, Susan DeWitt (Matt), Braman, OK; brothers, Conrad 'Butch' Heer (Amy), Annandale, VA, Joe Heer (Jean), Olathe, KS; sisters, Mary Sutton (Gary), Medford, OR, Theresa Nonbello (John), Plymouth, MN, Cathy Bowden (Larry), Pleasant Hill, MO; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and lots of aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place. Parish Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. followed by Christian Mass at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.

