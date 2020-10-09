1/1
William Landon Rhoads
1936-2020
AVA - William Landon Rhoads, 84, of Ava, MO, formerly of Sedalia, MO passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Ava. He was born on September 6, 1936, in Sedalia, the son of Oscar Rhoads and Anna (Mettenburg) Rhoads, who preceded him in death.
Bill loved playing cards with his brothers, taking long drives through the country side, watching old western movies, and especially loved visiting and spending time with his family.
Survivors include a son, Michael Rhoads (Rika); a daughter, Janet Newell Donald); two brothers, Roy Rhoads (Gloria), and Thomas Rhoads; three sisters, Elizabeth Patterson, Etta Sue Hoffman, and Marianne Henderson (Kenneth); four grandchildren, Codey Newell (Haley), Allison Newell, Sharae Perry (Darious), and Adam Newell.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry Rhoads, Donald Rhoads, Robert Rhoads, and Kenneth Rhoads.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ozark Dialysis in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
