William Leslie "Bill" Wheeler Jr.
HUGHESVILLE - William Leslie "Bill" Wheeler Jr. 81, of Hughesville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Bill was born on November 11, 1938, in Sedalia, MO, a son of William Leslie Sr. and Mary Marie (Forth) Wheeler.
He ran the Hughesville Meat Locker for many years and worked in maintenance for the Children's Therapy Center. Bill enjoyed fishing and telling fishing stories. He loved playing practical jokes on people and most of the time invented his own practical jokes from tinkering with things.
Bill is survived by two sons, William G. Wheeler (Norma), Travis Wheeler (Angie); one daughter, Melanie Davis (Terry); six grandchildren, Beth Wheeler, Billy Wheeler, Trevor Davis (Sarah), Shelbi Davis, Ruby Wheeler and Cole Wheeler; one great-grandson, Rowan Davis; two sisters, Joann Bean and Waunita Karbinas (Bob); several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, three sisters, Mary Coeita Wagner, Wilma Bolton and Joyce Gerken.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hughesville City Park with checks being made to Melanie Davis and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
