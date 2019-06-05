SEDALIA - William Madison Hill, 72, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burns Freewill Baptist Church for music equipment in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 6, 2019