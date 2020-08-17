SEDALIA - William Michael "Mike" Johnson, 55, of Sedalia, passed away at his home Thursday morning, August 13, 2020.

Born October 1, 1964, in Augusta, GA, he was one of two children born to William Whitlock Johnson and Evelyn Marie (Bryan) Johnson.

On March 7, 1987, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Kathryn (Skidmore). This union was blessed with two children, Maeghan Ashlee and Seth Monroe.

Mike was raised in Edgefield, SC. He was proud of his southern roots and grew up on land owned by his family since the 1800s. He attended his first ten years of school at Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy where he played football. He then attended Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston, SC, where he had two years of auto-mechanical training and graduated in 1982.

On May 12, 1983, in Ft. Jackson, SC, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. His primary specialty was heating, ventilation, A/C and refrigeration. He served active duty until June 1, 1995, and went into the Reserves.

He had over a 30-year career in the military, he served campaigns in Southwest Asia, the Global War on Terrorism, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Short-Tour Ribbon, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon Gold Border, Longevity Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with three "M" devices, NCO PME Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon (rifle), Air Force Basic Training Ribbon, NATO Medal (ISAF), among many others. His last duty assignment was with the 442 Civil Engineering Squadron at Whiteman AFB, from where he retired on March 29, 2012, at the rank of Master Sergeant.

During his military career, he completed college education at Community College of the Air Force, Georgia Military Academy, State Fair Community College and Central Missouri State University.

From 1995-2006, he owned and operated M&M Contracting, which later became Central Heating and Cooling. From 2006 to current, he worked in Civil Service at Whiteman AFB as a heating, ventilation and A/C journeyman.

Mike was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a member and past Commander of VFW Post 2591. He also held memberships at American Legion Post 642, Granite Lodge No. 272 AF&AM and Rod and Gun Club.

Mike had a quiet, generous spirit and enjoyed doing for others. Along with his fellow airmen in 442nd Civil Engineering Squadron, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. They built houses, did cemetery clean-ups and built ball diamonds on Indian Reservations in Michigan and the Four Corners. He also coached Little League, Sedalia Women's Softball League, Paul Klover Soccer League and was Assistant Scout Master for Troop 50.

Mike's children attended St. Paul's Lutheran School. He had a special love for all the students there and delighted in surprising them with an occasional treat. He saw things that needed to be done at the school and just quietly did them, flying under the radar as to not bring attention to himself.

Mike fought a brave battle with cancer for the past two and a half years. He continued to live his life and give of himself generously, preferring to keep his diagnosis private.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Kathryn; his son, Seth Monroe Johnson (fiancé, Keannia), of Sedalia; his daughter, Maeghan Ashlee Wegener (husband, Carl), of St. Louis; his mother, Marie Johnson, of Edgefield, SC; his sister, Jan Padgett (husband, George), of Edgefield, SC; sister-in-law, Jannette DeVore (husband, Guy), of Sedalia; brother-in-law, Kenneth Skidmore, of Jefferson City; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends; and special comfort pets, Bocephus "Bo" and Liberty Louise.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Jeremy Freeman officiating.

Casket bearers will be Mike Batusic, Jason Hays, Nathan Hooton, Ray Maxwell, Don Petersen, and Kevin Seeley. Honorary casket bearers are Erek and Teal Dusenberry, Drew and Madison Dusenberry, Cody and Alex Dusenberry, Tonja Hooton, Timothy Nelson, Tami Petersen, Tom Sampson, Vickie Turner and Lori Belanger.

Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Those attending services are asked to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran School or Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store