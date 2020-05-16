William Paul Joseph
SEDALIA - William Paul Joseph, 63, of Sedalia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Rest Haven Convalescence and Retirement Home, Sedalia.
He was born on November 3, 1956, in Gardena, California, a son of Oscar William and Mary Belle (Hill) Joseph.
He was known as "Paul" to his friends and "William Paul" to his family. He considered himself a native of Cole Camp, having moved to a farm south of town near B Highway with his family when he was 5 years old. He attended school at Cole Camp until a car accident left him crippled at the age of 15 and living in the children's home in Marshall. Years later when he was able to return to school, he graduated from Holden High School. After his mother passed away in December of 1997, Paul moved to Sedalia and eventually came to call the Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home his "forever" home.
Paul loved country music, going to concerts at the Missouri State Fair, and being outside. Throughout his life, Paul never met a stranger and was a friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Rachel Oneth of Grain Valley and Patricia Ann Oakley and her husband, James, of Lee's Summit, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar William and Mary Belle Joseph, and his brother, Cecil Keller.
Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp, Missouri, with Rev. James Oakley officiating
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home in Paul's honor in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Committal
11:00 AM
Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FOX FUNERAL HOME - COLE CAMP
302 E Butterfield Trail
Cole Camp, MO 65325
(660) 668-4425
