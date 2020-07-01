William R. "Bud" Lemons
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - William R. "Bud" Lemons, 75, of La Monte, MO, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
He was born on June 10, 1945, in Mattoon, IL, the son of William Q. and Verbal Z. (Waggoner) Lemons, who preceded him in death.
On November 28, 1964, in La Monte, MO, he was united in marriage to Delores Jean Wagner, who preceded him in death on December 23, 2018.
Bud moved with his family from Illinois to the Hughesville area in 1959. His entire life was devoted to the family farm. Bud spent endless days and nights working cattle, row crops, and bailing hay.
Bud was an early riser and was known for being one of the first customers at the North 65 Cafe and Second Chance store in Hughesville, for his first cup of coffee with all his fellow farmers. He loved to watch old western movies, particularly John Wayne. Bud was baptized and became a member at Calvary Baptist Church, Sedalia. He was a proud family man and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, Don Lemons (Brenda) of La Monte, Elana Schouten (Phillip), Gina Kroeger (Dan), and Amanda Johnson (Jerod), all of Sedalia; nine grandchildren, Brett, Heather, Seth, Dane, Hannah, Rachel, Trapper, Tanner, Tenley; and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Cave (Roger) of Sedalia; a sister-in-law, Blanca Lemons of McAllen, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah Lemons; and a brother, Robert Lemons.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Moses Yoder Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the chapel.
Burial will be at High Point Cemetery, Hughesville, MO.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brett Newton, Seth Wilbanks, Dane Kroeger, Trapper Johnson, Tanner Johnson, and nephew, Jim Cave.
Honorary bearers will be granddaughters, Heather Newton, Hannah Lemons, Rachel Lemons, and Tenley Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Dialysis Center in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved