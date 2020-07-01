SEDALIA - William R. "Bud" Lemons, 75, of La Monte, MO, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born on June 10, 1945, in Mattoon, IL, the son of William Q. and Verbal Z. (Waggoner) Lemons, who preceded him in death.

On November 28, 1964, in La Monte, MO, he was united in marriage to Delores Jean Wagner, who preceded him in death on December 23, 2018.

Bud moved with his family from Illinois to the Hughesville area in 1959. His entire life was devoted to the family farm. Bud spent endless days and nights working cattle, row crops, and bailing hay.

Bud was an early riser and was known for being one of the first customers at the North 65 Cafe and Second Chance store in Hughesville, for his first cup of coffee with all his fellow farmers. He loved to watch old western movies, particularly John Wayne. Bud was baptized and became a member at Calvary Baptist Church, Sedalia. He was a proud family man and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, Don Lemons (Brenda) of La Monte, Elana Schouten (Phillip), Gina Kroeger (Dan), and Amanda Johnson (Jerod), all of Sedalia; nine grandchildren, Brett, Heather, Seth, Dane, Hannah, Rachel, Trapper, Tanner, Tenley; and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Cave (Roger) of Sedalia; a sister-in-law, Blanca Lemons of McAllen, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah Lemons; and a brother, Robert Lemons.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Moses Yoder Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the chapel.

Burial will be at High Point Cemetery, Hughesville, MO.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brett Newton, Seth Wilbanks, Dane Kroeger, Trapper Johnson, Tanner Johnson, and nephew, Jim Cave.

Honorary bearers will be granddaughters, Heather Newton, Hannah Lemons, Rachel Lemons, and Tenley Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Dialysis Center in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

