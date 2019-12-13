Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Roy "Bill" Howard Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

William Roy "Bill" Howard Jr., 81, of Shawnee, KS (formerly Sedalia, MO), passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

He was born on November 11, 1938, in Quincy, IL, a son of William Roy and Mary (Kistner) Howard.

On October 21, 1962, in Pittsfield, IL, he was wed to Evelyn Patricia "Patti" Rupert, who preceded him in death after 50 years of marriage.

Bill loved his family and fishing and was very dedicated to his church and committed to his faith. After serving his country in the United States Navy, he worked at Gardner-Denver for nearly two decades. He also had a second career with the National Benevolent Association Senior Housing. Bill made serving his community a priority and he served in leadership positions and volunteered in many capacities on a variety of boards in his community including Boy Scouts, Lions Club, Sedalia Sheltered Workshop, First Christian Church, Habitat for Humanity and was a Stephens Minister.

He is survived by three children, Tim (Garianne) Howard of Olathe, KS, Mike (Angie) Howard of Rolla, MO, and Susie (Jeff) Vielhauer of Kansas City, KS; three brothers, Keith (Rita) Howard of Burlington, IA, Clarence "Fred" (Sherry) Howard of Richardson, TX, and Jim (Alice) Howard of Springdale, AR; two half-siblings, Joe Zippe and Nancy Zippe both of Burlington, IA; eight grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Addyson, Gracyn, Audrey, Ella, Madeline and August; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, William David Howard; and a half-brother, Martin "Marty" Zippe.

The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, Overland Park. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Meyers officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park at 3 p.m. in Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Meyers and Rev. Chad McMullin officiating. Friends and family will gather after the service to share memories and fellowship.

Pallbearers will be Jason Howard, Tom Schwerdtfeger, Tyler Fangmann, Brandon Howard, Will Nealey, and John Donovan.

Honorary bearers will be Keith Howard, Fred Howard, Jim Howard, Dick Reichert, and August Vielhauer.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 14, 2019

