Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Ellen Swearingin.
Visitation
View Map
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
KANSAS CITY - Willie Ellen Swearingin, 77, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
She was born on March 10, 1942, in Meridian, MS, the daughter of William Grady and James Ellen (Smith) Curry, who preceded her in death.
On June 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to Jack Edward Swearingin, who preceded her in death.
Willie enjoyed traveling, especially to Silver Dollar City. She really enjoyed all types of music as long as it had no bad words. Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The highlight of her working career was the time she spent teaching preschool at Smithton, where she founded the program and taught for over 12 years. Up until the last few weeks, she was still running into adults that she had taught in preschool.
Survivors include seven children: Penny (Allen) Staley of El Paso, TX, Van (Denise) Swearingin of Green Ridge, Sherry (Anthony) Schwartz of Smithton, Debbie Stevenson (Gandhi Said) of Columbia, Clint Swearingin of Green Ridge, Dan (Isabel) Swearingin of St Louis, and Judy (Nathaniel) Pritchard of Wales, UK; sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Chaplain (COL) Allen Staley officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Swearingin, Katie Swearingin, Zach Staley, Nathan Staley, Philip Staley, Jason Staley, Grady Swearingin, Lexi Perriguey, and Kobe Young.
Honorary bearers will be Eli Swearingin, Amy Swearingin, Willow Pritchard, Skye Pritchard, Bryce Crawford, Ethan Crawford, Jack Young, Clay Young, Gracelynn Young, Abby Werner, James Werner, Donna Stevenson, Brandon Swearingin, Leighla Jackson, and Ibrahim Said.
Memorial contributions should be made to the children's in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
