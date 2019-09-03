Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma June Zien. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 10:00 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Wilma June Zien, 81, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born December 19, 1937, in Fairfax, MO, a daughter of Hubert and Sidney Arlene (Wallace) Fry.

Wilma was a 1955 graduate of La Monte High School. She worked at Jenson's Manufacturing Company and as a waitress at North 65 Café. She also helped her mother-in-law run the first licensed nursing home in Missouri, called Pfetcher's Nursing Home.

Wilma dedicated her life to her family, raising not only her children but the children of the neighborhood. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crossword puzzles, watching the Kansas City Royals, and loved flowers. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Surviving are four children, Roy Kerry Peace Jr. of Sedalia, Anita June Banister (Les) of Greenview, Tammie Jean Peace of Sedalia, and Melissa Rae Turner (Rick) of Sedalia; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Fry (Aleta) of Pleasant Hill; three sisters, Goldia Fisher (Delmar) of La Monte, Evelyn Mullineaux of Sweet Springs, and Susan Fry of Sedalia; and a sister-in-law, Carol Fry of Warsaw.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Fry; a grandson; and a great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Gary

Casket bearers will be Robert Mullineaux, Rick Turner, Gary Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Levi Peace and Les Banister.

Honorary bearers will be Lee Jeffries, Ron Dollinger, Don Dollinger and Robin Irwin.

Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

