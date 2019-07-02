Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Interment 12:00 PM Crown Hil Cemetery 701 N. Engineer Sedalia , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Wilma Maxine Schumaker, 93, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

She was born on July 13, 1925, in Bernie, MO, the daughter of Edward William and Inez (Devere) Esterline, who preceded her in death.

On June 8, 1946, at East Sedalia Baptist Church in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Chester Kenneth Schumaker, who resides of the home.

Maxine was a long-time member of Antioch Fellowship Church. In her younger years, she worked for Interstate Studios. Maxine enjoyed fishing with her husband, sewing, flower gardening, and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren during the holidays.

In addition to her husband of seventy-three years, survivors include two children, Larry Schumaker (Mary) of Sedalia and Linda Best (Darrell) of Springfield; son-in-law, Gene North; a sister, Iris Talley of Danville, CA; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna North; two brothers, Kenneth and Glenn Esterline; a sister, Geraldine Stroben.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Graff officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

