W.O. "Bill" Barbee, age 93, of Wichita, KS, passed away Sat., Feb. 22, 2020.

He was born Jan. 14, 1927, to Hillary and Lydia (Stark) Barbee in Barnett, MO. He was a WWII Army veteran. He loved fishing, family and working hard.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Peggy; former wife, Patricia; his parents; ten siblings; and three sons.

Bill is survived by his children, Dallas M. Barbee, Dave (Vicki) McKenna, Lydia Barbee, Mark McKenna, Julie (Kurt) Gile, Meg (Michael) Georges, Michelle (Kyle) McAdam; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the home of Dave and Vicki McKenna, 7140 S. Mark Twain Dr. Derby, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St, Wichita, Kansas 67202 or Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, Kansas, 67211.

