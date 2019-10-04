Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wray E. Steele. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

COLE CAMP - Wray E. Steele, 85, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.

He was born June 22, 1934, in Morgan County, son of William E. "Ed" Steele and Gertrude (McNeal) Steele.

On Nov. 4, 1954, in Sedalia, he married Cora B. (Lewis).

Wray was a graduate of Smithton High School. He retired from Alcan Cable.

He was a committed Christian man and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Wray loved going to church. He was good-hearted, honest and dependable.

His hobbies included golfing and watching sports. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers and watching his grandkids play sports.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Cora, survivors include three children: Tony Steele (Helen), of Sedalia, Vickie Fidler (Jeff), of Sedalia, and Gene Steele, of Cole Camp; a daughter-in-law, Diana Steele, of Sedalia; seven grandchildren: Tyler Steele, Hillary Heimsoth, Chad Fidler, Clayton Fidler, Cameron Fidler, Chantz Steele and Haley Steele; fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Blanche Schroeder, of Tipton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wray was preceded in death by two sons: K.C. Steele and Bruce Steele; and six siblings: Clara Peoples, Alma Davis, Nora Cramer, Jim Steele, Opal Thomas and Anna Belle Steele.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church near Florence, with Rev. Gary Payne officiating.

Casket bearers will be grandsons: Tyler Steele, Chad Fidler, Clayton Fidler, Cameron Fidler, Chantz Steele, Aidan Wells, Tristen Wells and Dusty Dulaban.

Honorary bearers will be Hillary Heimsoth, Haley Steele, Jane Schroeder, Kay Moon and his Mt. Olive Church Family.

Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

