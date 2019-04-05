Obituary Print Yvonne Nannette Bostick | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Yvonne Nannette Bostick, 58, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Stoney Ridge Village in Sedalia.

She was born on January 6, 1961, in San Bernardino, CA the daughter of Clifford and Patricia Ann (Williams) Boyette, who preceded her in death.?She was united in marriage to Keith Bostick, who preceded her in death.?She liked to go antiquing, shopping, and fishing with her husband Keith. She especially enjoyed crafting with her grandchildren and spending time with her friends. Yvonne was a social butterfly and loved her family and friends very much.?Survivors include three sons, Brian Halter (Linda) of Warrensburg, MO, Jason Boyette (Amanda) of Spokane, WA, and David Semelsberger of San Antonio, TX; nine siblings, Bob Boyette (Casandra) of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Jon Boyette (Debbie) of Phoenix, AZ., Dan Boyette (Glenda) of Stover, MO, Harold Boyette of Asheville, NC, David Boyette (Brenda) of San Bernardino, CA, Judie Barnes of Spokane, WA., Kathy Boyette of Spokane, WA, Billy Williams of Elgin, OK, and Michael Williams (Bianca) of Dyersburg, TN; six grandchildren, Ashton, Jenna, Mallory, Noah, Elias, and Kasiah; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.?A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in Myrtle Beach, NC and her and Keith's ashes will be scattered together.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 6, 2019

