MARSHALL - Zeda Lorene Diefendorf, 102, formerly of Otterville died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living Center near Marshall. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Otterville. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

