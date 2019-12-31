SEDALIA - Zelma Louise Meyer, 84, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Sedalia.
She was born on March 15, 1935, in Green Ridge, MO, the daughter of Forest and Ethel (Maltsburger) Elkins, who preceded her in death.
On November 26, 1955, in Sedalia, MO, she was united in marriage to Chris George Meyer, who preceded her in death.
Zelma was affectionately known by family members as "Skeeter." Zelma and her husband were best friends. She enjoyed fishing, listening to Bluegrass and country music, bowling, and going to auctions. Above all things, she loved her grandchildren and spent as much time as possible with them. She was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church in Sedalia.
Survivors include three children, Donald Meyer (Linda) of Otterville, MO, Karen Moree (Levi) of Ozark, MO, and Gary Meyer of Sedalia; one son-in-law, David Mathewson of Springfield, MO; two sisters, Ruth Kindle of Dallas, TX and Gloria Bower of Green Ridge, MO; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Elkins of Raytown, MO and Rosalie Elkins of Independence, MO; eleven grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Mathewson.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Craig Bowen officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Show Me Christian Youth Home in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020