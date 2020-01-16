|
Adel (Kanouse) Hausserman age 73 of Muir, MI passed away January 11, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1946 in Lansing the daughter of Clyde and Dorothy (Wheeler) Kanouse. Adel graduated from Ionia High School, Class of 1964. Adel married Phillip Hausserman March 12, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. She retired from Meijer and then worked as an assistant librarian at the Lyons Library for a time. Adel loved reading and helped neighborhood children after school with their homework. She took up quilting and made many beautiful quilts, she gave to her children, grand and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She brought joy and fun to her grandchildren with her craft projects, cooking and beautiful holiday celebrations, especially Christmas. Adel's other hobbies were camping and occasional trips to the casino and stock car racing with her husband and friends.
Adel was preceded in death by her son, Terrence (Buck) Hampshire, her parents Clyde and Dorothy Kanouse. Father and mother in laws Gaylord (Barney) and Velma Hausserman and brother in law Bill (Duner) Hausserman.
Surviving are her beloved husband Phil, her daughter Helen Hampshire, grandsons Terry and Sam Hampshire, granddaughter Michelle Stoddard and great grandchildren Sophia and Jonathan Woodfin. Also, her sisters, Christine Valentine, Julianne Burns and brothers Bill (Julie) Kanouse and Chuck (Gail) Kanouse. Brothers in law, Pete (Liz), Jack (Carol), Jim (Nancy), Doug (Sandy), Steve (Nancy) Hausserman. Sisters in law, Gaye (Bruce) Stedman, Laurie (Tom) McPherson, Linda Baker and Anne (Jeff) Hoekstra, and many nieces and nephews.
Adel will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia Monday, January 27, 2020 1:00 PM with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Luncheon following at Ionia Moose Lodge. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ionia Area Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 16, 2020