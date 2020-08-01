Alex Edward Richards, age 26, of Hubbardston, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Most of you already know Alex. To list everyone and everything from his life, there would have to be a book release. For the sake of this obituary, we'll give those of you who don't know him the cliff notes version. If you didn't get the opportunity to meet him: I am sorry for the loss that you don't know you're experiencing. For those that knew him, we are all reeling from the chasm left in our hearts. Here's what everybody else missed:
Alex was born to Carey Lee Richards (LaSarge) and Donald Edward Richards at Carson City Hospital on April 11th, 1994. He attended Hubbardston Elementary and graduated from Carson City-Crystal High School in 2012. From there, he went to the University of Northwestern Ohio, where he graduated with a dual Bachelor's in Automotive and High Performance mechanics. In 2010, he started his racing career at Mid Michigan Raceway Park and would go on to race both there and at Crystal Motor Speedway.
Alex touched the lives of everyone from immediate family to total strangers all through his childhood, being a Subway Sandwich Artisan, working at the GM Proving Grounds in Milford and as a mechanic at Premium Truck and Auto in Belding. He'll forever be remembered for all the stories of his shenanigans. (Anyone who knows a Richards knows what I'm talking about) He loved to tinker, he'd give you the shirt off his back and he always "knew a guy". As Richard Melton put it, Alex is "Forever a lap ahead of us".
A luncheon will be held at Shiel's Tavern in Hubbardston at 5pm on Friday, July 31st, followed by a memorial service the same day at 8pm at Mid Michigan Raceway Park in Palo.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Duane and Mickey LaSarge, step-grandmother, Lorraine LaSarge and grandfather Don Junior Richards.
He is survived by his parents, Don E. and Carey Richards, grandmother, Janet Richards, siblings: Melissa Staff (Husband Jason), Kurt Payne (Wife Milena) and Adeline Richards (Boyfriend Dalton Freed). Nieces and nephews: Jared, Jace, Jelynn, Noah and Julia. Girlfriend Emily Beyer. Also survived by the hundreds of other family members and friends that have shown us their overwhelming support these past few days. We are floored by your generosity and we can never thank you all enough.
