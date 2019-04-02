Alma Louise Barr, age 92, of Muir, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming.

She was born in Ionia, MI on February 18, 1927, the daughter of Claud E. and Edith P. (Dreger) Bigsby.

Alma graduated from Ionia High School and briefly studied Nursing at the University of Michigan. She married the love of her life, William Donald Barr, on December 29, 1946. She was a devoted farm wife and mother, working for a time as a nursing assistant at Carson City Hospital. She was an active member of the Michigan 4-H community for many years, earning her 50-year plaque in 4-H leadership and continuing to earn open class ribbons for baking well into her nineties.

She loved cooking and baking, sewing, U of M sports, German culture, and above all else, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved unconditionally, never giving up on her family through times of difficulty and adversity.

Alma is survived by her son, William D. (Lynn) Barr; her daughters, Linda J. (Leo) Rutz, Patricia A. (Michael) VanHouten, Karen S. (Steven) Barr-Ferguson, and Mary J. (Larry) Fitzpatrick; and her daughter-in-law, Sandy Barr. Her legacy continues on through her 21 surviving grandchildren: Amy (Jim) Reisbig, Deb Barr, Bill Barr, Janessa Barr, Aaron (Anne) Rutz, Micah (Nina) Rutz, Seth (Tera) Rutz, Jessica (Eric) Lamp, Danette (Dan) Nordhof, Brianne (Ken) Pitchford, Beth (Rick) Haverstick, Rick Barr, Mark (Carmen) Barr, Gregory VanHouten, Rebecca (Nate) Harrison, Kristin VanHouten, Joshua (Miranda) VanHouten, Michael VanHouten, Sarah VanHouten, Mackenzie VanHouten, and Allie Ferguson. Alma lived to see the birth of her 44 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind special friends, Sandy (George) Hair, Gary and Helena Platte, and Gary and Bernie Fletcher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald Barr, sons, Richard D. (Sandy) Barr and Timothy D. Barr; infant children, Randy, Brian, Danny, and Phyllis; and her granddaughter, Brittany L. Ferguson.

Funeral services will be held at North Plains Church on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Internment will follow at North Plains Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia. Memorial donations in Alma's honor will be put towards establishing a Grand Champion Cake Award in Ionia Free Fair open class baking.