Amie Stephens left us on April 22, 2020. She was born February 18, 1967 to Larry and Sue (Wood) Fernholz of Portland. She worked at PFCU for 30 years. Amie loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to laugh and it usually took her 47 minutes to say goodbye. Amie was a remarkably strong human being and our lives are better for knowing her. Her biggest fear was that she would be forgotten. Little did she know how incredibly impossible that will be.
Amie married her best friend, Chuck on September 26, 1992. Chuck stood by her through all of her health concerns. A love like theirs is truly a rare thing to behold. Chuck and Amie's daughter, Taylor was one of her best friends. Taylor and Travis made Amie a grandma with the birth of Emma in July 2019.
Amie is survived by her husband Chuck of Ionia, their daughter Taylor (Travis) Piper, granddaughter Emma, baby Piper due in November, her parents Larry and Sue (Wood) Fernholz of Portland, sisters Linda Luna of Eagle, Stacey (Tom) Clark of Grand Ledge, Lisa (Tim) Mulder of Dewitt and Jenny (Joe) Zokvic of Grand Ledge. In-Laws Vicki Stephens of Ionia, Scott (Jenn) Stephens of Ionia, Kathy (Gregg) Mahlich if Ionia, Mike (Jen) Stephens of Ionia and Nikki Daugherty of Ionia and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Memorial contributions may be made in Amie's name to St. Mary's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
