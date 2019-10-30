|
|
Amy Jo "McLeod" Luna age 51 of Howell, MI formerly of Saranac passed away October 28, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for the last 5 years. She was born on May 29, 1968 in Ionia the daughter of Dean and Gladys (Weeks) McLeod. Amy was a graduate of Saranac Highschool, Class of 1986 and later received her bachelor's degree from Davenport University. She married Scott Luna on September 16, 1989 in Saranac. She worked as director for Citizens Insurance Company. Amy enjoyed traveling with her husband on ocean cruises and also enjoyed cooking, baking and singing. She especially loved her family.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years Scott Luna of Howell; children Iain (Jamie) Luna of North Carolina, Brooke (Serena) Luna of Allen Park; grandchildren Connor and Adelyn; father-in-law Denny Luna of Pewamo; brother Chris Soules of Saranac; sisters Kerri (Russ) Shaler of Saranac, Joy (Mike) Kotter of Texas, Jill (Tim) McNeil of Texas; brother-in-law Dennis Luna of Florida, sister-in-law's Tina (Lynn) Luna-Powell of Grand Ledge, Christi Soules of Lowell and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ron Soules and mother-in-law Charlotte Jobin.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 1-4 p.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to United Way. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 30, 2019