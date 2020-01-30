|
Andrea Kelly Powell of Grand Haven passed away January 27, 2020. She was born to John and Arlene (Branson) Hanulcik in Grand Rapids on June 22, 1959. She married Patrick Powell in Saugatuck on September 20, 1980.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Sean Powell. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; daughter, Jasmine Dawn (Jason) Rogers; granddaughters: Maddie, Marissa and Mackenzie Rogers; daughter-in-law, Valerie (Josue) Mercado-Torrez; and grandchildren: Tyler Powell, and Jacob and Kerith Rose Mercado-Torrez; sisters, Victoria (Tom) Wills and Shar Padgett; and her precious fur-babies Johnny and Peanut.
Kelly cared so much for so many people and always had a hug to share with everyone. She cared for so many friends using her hands with her massage work. And when she couldn't do that any longer, she used her hands to make beautiful artwork. So unique, so Kelly. She continuously gave of herself to others and was always there for friends and family in times of need. She sent beautiful cards, flowers, and hundreds of emojis in her texts, anything to bring a smile to your face. She had a passion for flowers, and loved her gardens.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Grand Haven Community Center located at 421 Columbus, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of gifts, please plant a flower or a tree in her memory. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 30, 2020