Ann Vaarberg, age 90, of Ionia, went to be with her Lord August 3, 2019. She was born April 7, 1929, in Sneek, Friesland, The Netherlands, the daughter of Jake and Clara (Boer) Holkema. Ann married John C. Vaarberg on November 27, 1947 in The Netherlands. They were married for 69 years before John preceded her in death in 2017. John and Ann came to the United States in 1952 and proudly gained citizenship in 1963. Ann frequently stated how blessed she felt to be an American.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her greatest joy. Ann happily spent most of her years as a homemaker; however, she was employed for a time at the Burger Chef in Ionia merely for enjoyment, where she became affectionately known as Annie, the French Fry Lady. Ann and John enjoyed traveling, and following retirement, spent winters in the warmer Southern States. Ann was a member of LeValley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed family camping, spending many hours fishing with her husband John. Her hobby of knitting, ensured that her family and as many children as possible had warm scarves and mittens. Ann had a beautiful singing voice and loved listening to and singing hymns. While living at Green Acres, she became known for her beautiful smile.
Surviving Ann are her son William (Sherry) Vaarberg and children, John Vaarberg and Cassidy Vaarberg; daughter Maria (Gregory) Droste and children, Jessica (Christopher) Anglin and Seth (Sandy) Droste; and daughter Carla (Louis) Schut. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, sisters Tena Koopmans and Adriana Miliusus, and brothers in law Harry Koopmans and Joseph Miliusis.
Special thanks to the caring staff of Ionia Green Acres for their tender loving care of Ann, and to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their care and support.
Funeral services for Ann will be held Tuesday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. at LeValley United Methodist Church with Pastors Nancy Patera and Madelyn Thompson officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 5-8 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia County Commission On Aging. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 6, 2019