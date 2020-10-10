1/
Anna Harris
Anna Marie Harris, age 82 of Lansing, passed away on Sunday afternoon October 4, 2020 with her niece at her side, after a brief illness. She was born on May 2, 1938 in Belding, the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Gundolf) Marhofer.
Anna graduated from Belding High School with the class of 1956. Following graduation she proudly served her country in the United States Navy. After completion of her military service she worked for Western Union as a telegraph operator in Virginia. Upon returning to Michigan she worked for Spartan Stores as a field representative. Following her retirement from Spartan Stores she established "Anna & Company" and for many years had a booming business selling silk and dried florals and gift items at the Lansing City Market. Anna was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan and rarely missed the broadcast of a game. She had a keen interest in politics and was always abreast of current events. She was a strong willed, God fearing woman.
Anna is loved and survived by her sister Agnes Gasper of Belding, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Dan & Cathy and Jeanette of Lansing. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Ollie and Peter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday October 10, at St. Mary's (Miriam) Catholic Church, Belding. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Rosary prior to Mass. Committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S Demazenod Dr, Belleville,IL 62223. Envelopes will be available at the church and at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence and or light a candle in memory of Anna, please visit www.jfh.com.



Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home
203 Pleasant St
Belding, MI 48809
(616) 794-1630
