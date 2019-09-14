|
|
Arlene Fancett, age 95 of Orleans, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the SKLD Medical Residence in Ionia.
Arlene was a member of VFW Post 12082 Auxiliary in Ionia, she enjoyed knitting, trying her luck on the slot machines, and watching hummingbirds. For many years, Arlene and her good friend Eleanor Wing catered many weddings, providing not only the food but many of the wedding cakes which they made from scratch.
Surviving Arlene is her daughter, Linda Murray of Lansing; sons, Gary Fancett of Belding; Michael (Sabrina) Fancett of DeWitt; grandchildren, Jonathan (Angie) Fancett of South Carolina; Chastity (Troy) Barnes of Grand Rapids; Eric (Missy) Fancett of Freeland; Amy (Todd) Emerson of DeWitt; Fredrick Murray of Lansing; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Claude & Hazel (Ortt) Lytle; husband, Kenneth Fancett; sisters, Eva Patterson and Betty Nowak; brothers, Allen Lytle and Howard Lytle; daughter-in-law, Linda Fancett; son-in-law, Fred Murray and granddaughter Malina Murray.
A celebration of Arlene's life is being held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan (246 S. Main Street).
Graveside services for Arlene will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Clear Lake Cemetery beginning at 10 AM with Pastor Ken Harger officiating.
For those wanting to make a memorial donation in Arlene's memory the family suggests you direct them to in her name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence, or share a favorite memory of Arlene, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 14, 2019