Arthur Lawens, age 66 of Pewamo, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Arthur was born on August 12, 1953 to Joseph Winkler and Helen Lawens in Ionia. He loved to socialize with people and also loved riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed fireworks and shooting guns. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors on a daily basis. He really enjoyed the Manistee area and camping. He loved attending to his garden. He loved teasing and playing with his cats.
Arthur is survived by his loving girlfriend, Kristina Mitchell of Pewamo; sons, Andy (Audrey) Lawens of Marion, Jeremy Lawens of Pewamo and step son Jimmy Mitchell of Iona; sisters, Teresa (Steve) Curns of Portland, Lynette (Brian) Langseth of California, Patty (Bill) Piper of Nevada and Wendy (Frank) Almanzar of Texas; grandchildren, Emily Lawens, Nathan Lawens, Deverik Mitchell, Grace Clark and Robert Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Gerald Lawens; and his son, Scotty Lawens.
A Memorial Visitation will be 1 Pm to 3 PM on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 4, 2019