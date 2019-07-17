Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Saranac, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lloyd Nash Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Lloyd Nash Sr. Obituary
Arthur Lloyd Nash, Sr., age 75, of Saranac, MI passed away July 14, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1944 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Walter and Ruth (VanFleet Lincoln) Nash. He served in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War era. Arthur married Linda Tharp on March 7, 1966. She preceded him in death in 2011. Arthur was a very generous and family-oriented man. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) as well as his dogs. Arthur also enjoyed volunteering and had numerous hobbies including ceramics, genealogy, coin collecting, Star Wars, Fontanini, woodworking, gardening, airshows, Christmas, antiquing, trains and bird watching. He was a member of the Masons, South High GR Group, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the VFW.
Surviving Arthur are his children Arthur (Carey) Nash, Jr. of Lansing, Carrie (Jonas) Bednarek of Wisconsin, Dawn (Joe) Glossop of Lansing, Mike (Madeline) Nash of Lansing; grandchildren Christopher, Leanne (Thomas), Morgan, Arthur III (Anya), Vivian, Cynthia, Lillian, Wheaton, Carine, Joachim, Camille; great grandchildren Olivia, Aiden, Alyssa, Thomas Jr., Levi, Margo and sister-in-law Nancy Nash of Grand Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Linda, siblings Walter, Earl, Cleon, Virgil, Ruth, Jim and Richard.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Saranac with Father Aaron Ferris presiding. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday, July 18th at Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the National Down Syndrome Society or the . Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now