August "Michael" Miller age 89 of Ionia passed away March 9, 2020 in Ionia. He was born September 23, 1930 in Fowler, MI the son of Joseph and Mary (Warnke) Miller. Mike married Wilma Beckman June 3, 1951. Together they enjoyed 46 years of marriage.
Mike served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a past member of the Ionia Elks Lodge. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 324 for 69 years. He loved working outside, horses, wildlife, nature and wood working.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Gail O'Brien of Carson City, Sue (Leon) Harr of St. Johns and Michalean (Craig) Patterson of Ionia; grandchildren, Patrick O'Brien, Jody O'Brien, Tracy (Thomas) Wirth, Shannah (Gerald) Beach, Jessica Patterson and William Patterson; great-grandchildren, August, Shaymus, Abigail, Jackson, Carly and Nolan; siblings, Marge Sweeney, of St. Ignace, Frank Miller of Henderson NV., Irene Spitzley of Pewamo, Bill (Jackie) Miller of Ionia, Ed (Glenna) Miller of Ionia and David (Sherri) Miller of St. Johns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Anna Marie Hughs, Agnes Yock, Rose Hanses and Josephine Grunner and one brother, Bob Miller.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ionia with Father Tom Brown celebrant. Rite of committal to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fowler. Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8 PM at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with a Rosary at 7:30. Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to Ionia Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefunealhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020