|
|
Avis A. Johnson, 87, of Ionia, passed away Monday, September 3, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and Faith Hospice. Avis was born on September 19, 1931 in Ronald Township, the daughter of Orville and Hazel (Selleck) Bollinger.
She graduated from Belding High School with the Class of 1949. In earlier years Avis had taught at the Piper School near Orleans and later worked for Chrysler at the Lyons Trim Plant working there till its closure. She was married on August 19, 1950 in Ionia to Dale A. Johnson and he preceded her in death in 2006 she was also preceded by her parents. Avis attended Shiloh Community Church, enjoyed bowling, playing cards, reading, and doing puzzles. She and Dale enjoyed many trips, in earlier years with her children and later in life wintering in Florida. Avis had the heart of a caregiver and enjoyed helping others in their time of need. She had a love of family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Avis is loved and survived by her children; Yvonne (Raymond) Stewart of Greenville, Lori (Douglas) Dolley, Robin Johnson all of Ionia, grandchildren; Rachel Stewart, Christopher Stewart, great grandson Tyler Campbell, sisters; Florine Black of Florida, Ruth (Les) Doty of Belding, Joyce (Floyd) Hopkins of Sheridan, Erma (Harold) Lee of Gowen.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday September 6, 2019 at Woodard Lake Cemetery with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. No visitation will take place. Memorials may be given to Shiloh Community Church or Faith Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in memory of Avis or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 5, 2019