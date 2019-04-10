|
Barbara Ann Adams age 83 of Ionia, MI passed away April 8, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1935 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Carl and Isabel (Swinehart) Janes. On August 11, 1956 she married Richard Adams in Ionia. Barbara retired from Meijer in 1995. She loved going to the casino, watching the Tigers and her grandson Logan playing baseball.
Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Adams of Ionia; Children, Rick (Deb) Adams of Ionia, Lisa (Stephen) Listman of Lansing, Leslie (Richard) Sharp of Greenville, Randy (Jody) Adams of Belding; Grandchildren, Jenna Adams, Logan Sharp, Madison Sharp; Many special adopted grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sisters, Betty Loveless of Houghton, June (Jack) Downing of St. Johns; Brother and Sister-in-laws, Phil (Linda) Adams, Bud (Helen) Adams, Bill Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 Brothers Carl Janes Jr. and Ted Kelly; 6 Brothers-in-law Larry, Jim, Pat, Mick, Terry and Steve.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Saturday, April 13th from 12-2 PM. Feel free to wear your favorite Tigers gear. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to . Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 10, 2019