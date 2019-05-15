|
|
Barbara Jean (Stiles, Packard) Clark, 82, of Lyons, went into Jesus's arms at 7:30 P.M. May 13, 2019, from her temporary home at the Royal View Retirement Community in Mecosta, Michigan. Her daughters sang and prayed her home.
She was born January 27th, 1937 in Lowell, Michigan, first child to Arthur Stiles (d.) and Marion Elizabeth (Betty) Stiles (Everhart) (d.). She married Ronald Nathan Packard (d.) in 1954 and had five children. They were later divorced. She married Richard Clark (d.) in 1984 and they loved together until 2001, when he passed.
Barbara lived in Lake Odessa as a child, then the family moved to Belding where she grew up. She graduated from Belding High School in 1967 and attended Montcalm Community College for her nursing degree. She was a supportive member of both North Plains Community Church and The First Christian Church of Muir. She also supported the Clapp Kids and, as they grew, their missionary efforts. Donations in her memory may be made to either church or to the missionary of your choice.
She worked many years for GM and retired from there with honor. She also worked for the phone company, Gibson's accounting department and as a nurse over the years.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Chris) Stiles, her brother - in - law, Roger (Crystal) Packard; her daughters, Deborah (William (d.)) Weiler, Veronica Arron, Cindy (Bill) Codling, Chris (Robert) Wagner and Terri (Clark) Conley; her children of the heart, Kevin Schultz, Kathye Ammon and Burt LeRoy (Cheri) Mooney; her grandchildren, Sascha Bates, Demian (Sandra) Bates, Angela (Mike) Laux, Denise (Duane) Backus, Amber Muller, Cassy (Cris) Cane, Joe (Whitney) Codling, Ben (Deb) Codling, Rachel Palmer (Codling), Rebecca Thomas, Cynthia Wagner, Brandy Wagner, and granddaughter of the heart, Katelynn Mooney. She leaves many sad great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Arthur Charles Packard, her parents, her brother, Roger Stiles and both husbands.
Barbara was a dedicated believer that Christ is the way. She taught and participated in churches and bible studies over the years and opened a lot of hearts with her discernment. She was an accomplished seamstress in her younger years and also crochet and knitted beautifully. Her outfits and blankets for babies were treasured. But her main outreach was always to love and care for others. She passed this on to her family and friends over the years, leaving the planet an easier place for her having been here and loving us all, no matter what life tossed her. She can't be replaced and we miss her already.
Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home (616-794-1630), 203 S. Pleasant St., Belding, MI 48809. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Barbara's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Services will be Saturday, 11:30 AM May 18, 2019 at the Ashly Baptist Church, (616-794-3410) 10463 Belding Rd. Belding, MI 48809 (http://www.ashleybaptist.org)
A luncheon at the church will follow, with interment in Lyons, MI after the luncheon.
The family thanks you all for your help and prayers.
To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Barbara's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 15, 2019