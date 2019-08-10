|
Barbara Ann Edwards, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, age 88 of Ionia, MI passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was married to Kenneth Edwards on March 1, 1952, until his death January 21, 2008. She was a member of Shiloh Community Church and enjoyed any opportunity to volunteer for the church. When she wasn't serving as a volunteer at Shiloh she loved to be outside in one of her many flower gardens or simply mowing the lawn. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sheridan. She was an avid collector of dolls and fine glassware.
Surviving are her sons Gerry (Nancy) Edwards of Hartford, WI, Douglas Edwards of Ionia and Dennis (Symantha) Edwards of Ionia. Grandchildren Jason (Lorna) Edwards, Jessica Zenisek, Reece Edwards, Derek (Amanda) Edwards, Hope, Heidi, Terra, Andrea, Ryan, Tim, Sue, Charles, Rob, Angie, Zach and Michael; several great grandchildren and brother Michael Braman of FL. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Kenneth.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held at Shiloh Community Church on Monday, August 12th at 1:00 PM with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Interment Palo Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Shiloh Community Church. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 10, 2019