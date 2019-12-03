|
Beryl Bishop aged 97 of Ionia passed away November 28, 2019. She was born May 23, 1922 in Ionia, Michigan the daughter of Robert D. and Marie (Haysmer) McPherson. She married Dick Mathews in 1944, he passed in 1956. She went on to marry DeVilo Bishop in 1962, he passed in 2009. Beryl was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ionia, Women's Literary Club, Ionia Historical Society and Charmer's Bridge Club. She was a secretary for many years at Twin Rivers Elementary School in Muir.
Surviving are her children; Marcia Mathews of Davison, MI and Ross Mathews of Plymouth, MI and step-sons; Max (Becki) Bishop of Brighton and Bill (Rosa) Bishop of Palmdale, CA. Grandchildren; Ellen (Brian) Klem of Portland, OR, Rob (Maggie) VanCleave of Boston, MA, Lisa (Phil) Davisson of Roseville, MI, Cathy Bishop of Brighton, MI, Faith (Andy) Dillon of Southfield, MI, Shannon (Chris) Long of Costa Mesa, CA, Jessica (Enrique) Solis of Palmdale, CA and Bill Jr. of Palmdale, CA. Great grandchildren; Jack, Andy, Amelia, Caylynn, Grace, Lola and Xavier. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and 2 brothers Donald and Bruce McPherson.
Memorial services for Beryl will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Ionia with Dr. Christopher Dorn officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia Commission on Aging or Ionia First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 3, 2019