Betty Jane Bowers, age 95, of Ionia, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Ionia, Michigan. She was born January 2, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan. Betty enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. She loved to travel and spent many winters in Florida. Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Allan Stevens. Surviving Betty are her beloved husband of 73 years, Charles Bowers; children, Robert (MaryJo) Bowers of Lansing, Glenn (Meredith) Bowers of Portland, Connie (Lonny) Pierce of Cedar Springs, and Barbara Mullins of Port Huron; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Pat Stevens; cousin, Joan Babbitt. The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Kenneth Harger at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Ionia. Interment will follow at Tuttle Cemetery, Ionia. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral chapel. For those wishing, contributions may be made to Shiloh Community Church, 8917 Heth Street, Orleans, Michigan 48865, in memory of Betty. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 22, 2019