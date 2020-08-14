Billie Joe Shattuck, age 56 of Ionia, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Billie was born on February 14, 1964 the son of Ron and Martha (Diaz) Shattuck in Ionia, MI. He loved to fish, work on vehicles and collecting eagles. His family was his pride and joy.
Billie is survived by his parents, Ron Shattuck of Ionia and Martha Diaz of Texas; children, Bobbie Jo Somsel of Manistee, Billie Somsel of Manistee, Michael Somsel of Manistee, Delisia Shattuck of Portland, Dereck (Aleesha) Shattuck of Hastings, Joe Harrison of Belding and Cheyenne Shattuck of Belding; siblings, Lucy Quintana of Sault St. Marie, Lindy (Chuck) Tasker of Palo, Kenneth Shattuck of Ionia, Patricia Shattuck of Ionia, Tracy (Steve) Hart of Oklahoma, Christi (Jerry) Emelander of Belding, Ronald "Mark" Shattuck of Ionia, Raymind (Brandy) Morosky of Charlotte and George Diaz of Texas; 6 grandchildren; Keitha Davidson and Patricia Case.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and daughter, Deanna Jo Shattuck.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, August 11 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Becky Poor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral, 11 AM – 12 PM at the cemetery. A luncheon will follow at 1940 Belleview dr. Ionia, MI 48846. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.