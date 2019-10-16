|
SSgt Brandon Joseph Prysock, an active member of the United States Air Force, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at the young age of 30. Brandon is survived by his wife, Chelsey (Stiles) Prysock; two young children, Beckham and Caedmon; parents, Dion Prysock and Kimberly Prysock; sibling, Aschley (John) Sturm; in-laws, Dan (Trisha) Stiles, Jacob (Shannon) Stiles, Danielle (Jordan) Wandel, Elliot Stiles; grandparents, Ned (Geraldine) Prysock and Raymond ( Laura) Orsborn, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Brandon was born in Ionia, Michigan on August 27th, 1989. He graduated from Ionia High School in 2008. Brandon and Chelsey married October 9th, 2010 and started their life on Whiteman Air Force Base, together they traveled the world to Misawa, and then to McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Base in New Jersey. Brandon treasured life. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved traveling to new places, having new adventures, and trying new food. Brandon enjoyed spending time outside snowboarding, biking, or enjoying the park with his children. Sergeant Prysock was a combat convoy operator and earned many military accomplishments in his life including the Army Commendation medal and the Iraq Campaign medal for serving six months in Iraq. He also earned two Air Force Achievement medals for his two additional overseas tours, along with many more awards. Brandon touched the lives of many people all over the world. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18th from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and Saturday, October 19th, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Saturday the 19th at 1:00 pm. Visitations and funeral will be held at Roth-Gerst Chapel, 305 N. Hudson, Lowell, MI 49331. Memorial contributions can be made to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, 44900 Prentice Drive Dulles, Virginia 20166 in Brandon's name.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 16, 2019