Brenda K. Whitaker, 69, of Macungie, PA and formerly of Portland, MI, passed away March 29, 2019. She was the widow of David Whitaker. Born in Lansing, MI, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Beverly (Benedict) Decker. Brenda was an Operations Manager for the Portland Federal Credit Union, Portland, MI before retiring. She was a member of the Portland Civic Players and the Community Theater Association of Michigan. In addition to the theater, she enjoyed reading, knitting, and spending time on the family island in Canada, and later at their cottage in Crystal, MI.
Brenda is survived by her son, Travis Whitaker, and his partner Jason Schneider, of Macungie, PA; siblings: Betty (Larry) Russell, Ken (LeeAnn) Decker, Robert Decker, and Russell (Sandy) Decker; in-law siblings: Barbara (Bob) Richardson, and Barbara Whitaker; special friends: Lynda Olsen and Jan Nichols; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Bice and her husband, Dean; an infant sister, Scarlet Decker, a brother-in-law, Jim Whitaker, and her parents-in-law: Wayne and Martha Whitaker.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pennsburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 (). To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 2, 2019