Brian Michael Lyons, 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1954, in Ionia, the son of Walter and Alice (Ross) Lyons, Sr. Brian was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lisa Marie Miller; brother-in-law, Don Rowe; and nephew, Joseph Rowe. Surviving are his significant other, Nola Ake; siblings, Walter Lyons, Jr. of Arizona, Gregory (Kris) Lyons of Ionia, Mary Alice Homkes of Ionia, Linda Rowe of Kentucky, Patricia (David) Clark of Ionia, and Margaret (Randy) Cook of Stanton; brother-in-law, Bruce Miller; and several nieces and nephews. The private family Memorial Mass will be celebrated at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will be next to his parents at Balcom Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 30, 2020.