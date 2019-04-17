Bud Eugene Montgomery, age 80, of Ionia, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. He was born October 4, 1938 in Ionia, the son of Bud E. and Lucille (Donner) Montgomery. Bud married his beloved wife, Alice on July 26, 1958 and they were inseparable ever since. He had a deep love and devotion for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Bud was a businessman in Ionia, owning Montgomery Excavating, Alice Springs Campground, and Sherwood Forrest, among others. He contributed to the Ionia Community and always supported various police departments. Bud liked collecting guns and in his younger years, visiting the beach in Florida. He was a wonderful family man and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched.

Preceding Bud in death are his parents; wife of 60 years whom he greatly missed, Alice (Handlon) Montgomery; siblings, Scotty Montgomery; and several in-laws. Surviving are his children, Tammie (John) Bauer, Dana Montgomery, and Chris Montgomery; grandchildren, Josh Fox, Dylan, Garrett, and Demi Youngstrom, Morgan (Ken) Porta, Connor, Ashton, Jackson, and Wyatt Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Brody, Cohen, and Ari Porta and Myles Ellis; siblings, Barb (Maynard) Helmer, Beverly Minaker, Billy Montgomery, Rosie (Jim) Kerr; in-laws, Sharon (Tom) Patterson, Judy (Bill) Byer, Brian (Colleen) Vance, Greg (Robin) Vance, and Amy Vance.

The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Kenneth Harger at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. Interment will take place at East Plains Cemetery in Matherton. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Ionia and one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 17, 2019