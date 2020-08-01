Bud Stalter

Bud (Alfred) Stalter, age 82, passed away peacefully Monday, July 2, 2020. Born and raised in Ionia, Michigan, he could be found working, traveling, golfing, and being with family. Bud genuinely cared for others, was passionate about addiction recovery, and went to great lengths to support other in their journeys toward health and healing.

He was dedicated to his church and Family. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his 3 children, Cheryl, Greg and Steve, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Bud will be remembered privately by his family in Maryland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store