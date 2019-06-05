|
|
Burton Russell Taylor age 81 of Ionia, MI passed away June 3, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1938 in Saranac, MI the son of Russell and Katherine (Feuerstein) Taylor. He married Kathleen Thomas on February 21, 1959. Burton liked to travel and has been to all 50 states. He was a hard worker, a great carpenter and lived to make mom happy. He was a family man and loved dog sitting. He also enjoyed listening to music at Ionia Commission on Aging.
Surviving are his children Julie (Brad) Kilchermann of Hubbardston, Randy (Cindy) Taylor of Ionia and Jon (Karen) Taylor of Lawton; grandchildren Amanda (Jake) Sciacchitano, Josh Taylor, Stephanie Taylor, Jaron Taylor, Jasper Taylor, Patrick (Mandy) Kilchermann and Joanie (Jeff) Efting; great grandchildren Luca Sciacchitano and Jameson Sciacchitano; sisters-in-law Elaine Nash, Margaret Thomas and Delores Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathleen, brother Donald Taylor and sister Betty Nash.
Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Friday, June 7th at 11 am with Pastor Nancy Patera officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Commission on Aging or Zion food pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 5, 2019